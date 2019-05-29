Tornado Watch Wednesday Afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 8PM Wednesday.

Counties included: Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, LeFlore (OK), Logan, Madison, Sebastian, Sequoyah (OK), and Scott

THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE METRO AREAS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.

There is enough rotation in the atmosphere to spin thunderstorms which means tornadoes are possible this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning are also expected, making flash flooding a major concern throughout Wednesday. Water is not able to drain well in the River Valley as the Arkansas River stays at record height.