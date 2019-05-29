Tornado Watch Wednesday Afternoon

Posted 12:56 pm, May 29, 2019, by

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 8PM Wednesday.

Counties included:  Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, LeFlore (OK), Logan, Madison, Sebastian, Sequoyah (OK), and Scott

THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE METRO AREAS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.

There is enough rotation in the atmosphere to spin thunderstorms which means tornadoes are possible this afternoon.  Heavy rain and lightning are also expected, making flash flooding a major concern throughout Wednesday. Water is not able to drain well in the River Valley as the Arkansas River stays at record height.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.