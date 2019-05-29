Verizon Offers Unlimited Calling And Text For Customers Impacted By Severe Weather

(KATV) — Verizon is offering unlimited calling, text and data for customers impacted by severe weather in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana, and Ohio.

With historic flooding impacting the states of Arkansas and Oklahoma, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who live in counties along the Arkansas River.

This will run Wednesday, May 29 through June 5.

“Just like the severe weather that seemingly won’t stop this year, neither will we,” said Krista Bourne, Senior Vice President, Verizon Sales and Operations. “Verizon is proud to stand side-by-side and provide assistance to our customers, employees and first responders in these hard-hit areas.”

For their customers impacted by violent tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio, Verizon is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Beginning Wednesday, May 29 through June 5, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in parts of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio – including hard-hit communities like Pendleton, IN; Celina, OH and Dayton. In addition, to help with relief efforts, Verizon is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Dayton.

Verizon retail stores throughout the area remain open to assist customers. Anyone looking to charge their devices can stop by any of our corporate store locations. You can find the nearest one by clicking .

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Beginning May 29 Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code .