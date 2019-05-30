Blue Man Group Coming To Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Blue Man Group is bringing their new tour to Northwest Arkansas this Fall.

The group, owned by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, announced the launch of their new tour, Speechless. The tour will kick off at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on September 12.

The Speechless tour will continue on to more than 50 cities in its first season around North America.

Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery through this tour, the result of 27+ years spent observing humanity.

Speechless will feature new and original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity.

“By building on the original DNA of Blue Man Group, Speechless will forge a path for future generations of the Blue Man tribe to explore,” said Diane Quinn, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group’s Chief Creative Officer. “To further challenge themes of invention, curiosity and human connection, we are excited to work with our new director, Jenny Koons, whose expertise in dissolving spatial boundaries and diverse background in theater and activism, set the stage for us to deliver a transformative Blue Man Group experience.”

Tickets are available now as part of the Broadway season subscription package or via group sales for Walton Arts Center. Subscriptions can be renewed or purchased now online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the subscriber concierge at 479-571-2785. Single tickets will go on sale in August.