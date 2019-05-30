Chevy Tahoe Hits Fayetteville Home; Driver Flees

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Chevrolet Tahoe blew through an intersection and struck a home in Fayetteville early Thursday morning, and the driver fled the scene.

Two people were in the home at 1648 N. High Ave. in Fayetteville when the white Tahoe plowed into the side of the brick home.

Witnesses at the scene said a woman, who was driving the Tahoe, fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the home. The Tahoe appeared to have hit the window of a home office.

A woman in a silver Hyundai Elantra said she was at the intersection of High Avenue and Cheyenne Drive when the Tahoe hit her vehicle, then drove into the house.

She said the Tahoe driver got out and asked if she was OK. Then the woman grabbed something out of the Tahoe and fled on foot, the Elantra driver said. She declined to give her name.

The driver of the SUV is described as a white female with a leopard print shirt and black leggings. She ran down Apache Trail and has not returned to the scene, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police.

