Clarksville To Power All City Operations With Solar Energy

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Clarksville looks to become the first city in the state to power all of its government operations with solar energy after it installs a second solar power plant on more than 13 acres in the city this year, according to a news release.

City-owned utility Clarksville Connected Utilities announced Wednesday (May 29) it’s working with solar power developer Scenic Hill Solar of North Little Rock to build a 2.86-megawatt (MW) solar power plant.

The plant is expected to start operating by the fourth quarter of 2019.

