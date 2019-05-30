Drop Off Site For Disaster Relief Donations Opens In Arkoma

ARKOMA, Okla. (KFSM) — Those looking to donate items to flood victims can now do so in Arkoma.

The Town of Arkoma Emergency Management along with the First Baptist Church of Arkoma has opened a donation drop off center at the First Baptist Church located at 200 Sicard Avenue.

Flood relief donations can be dropped off 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arkoma Emergency Management will give updates on additional time on its Facebook page.

General items that are needed include:

Clothing

New is preferred, but lightly used clothing in good condition can be accepted

New socks and underwear

Food items

Non-perishable canned or dried food

Hand-operated can openers

Personal care items

Bar soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Shampoo

Feminine care products

Cleaning supplies

Bleach

Dish soap

Cleaning rags

Detergent

Disinfectant

Mops

Brooms

Plastic Buckets

Scrub brushes

Baby products

Diapers

Wets wipes

Diaper disposal bags

Baby care products

Baby powder

Baby shampoo

New baby blankets

(No formula please)

Bedding items (NEW)

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Linens

Towels

Washcloths

Cleanup and rebuilding supplies