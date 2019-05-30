Drop Off Site For Disaster Relief Donations Opens In Arkoma

ARKOMA, Okla. (KFSM) — Those looking to donate items to flood victims can now do so in Arkoma.
The Town of Arkoma Emergency Management along with the First Baptist Church of Arkoma has opened a donation drop off center at the First Baptist Church located at 200 Sicard Avenue.
Flood relief donations can be dropped off 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arkoma Emergency Management will give updates on additional time on its Facebook page.
General items that are needed include:
Clothing
- New is preferred, but lightly used clothing in good condition can be accepted
- New socks and underwear
Food items
- Non-perishable canned or dried food
- Hand-operated can openers
Personal care items
- Bar soap
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- Shampoo
- Feminine care products
Cleaning supplies
- Bleach
- Dish soap
- Cleaning rags
- Detergent
- Disinfectant
- Mops
- Brooms
- Plastic Buckets
- Scrub brushes
Baby products
- Diapers
- Wets wipes
- Diaper disposal bags
- Baby care products
- Baby powder
- Baby shampoo
- New baby blankets
- (No formula please)
Bedding items (NEW)
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
Linens
- Towels
- Washcloths
Cleanup and rebuilding supplies
- Plastic tarps
- Large plastic totes
- Boxes
- Work gloves
- Dust masks
- Shovels
- Rakes