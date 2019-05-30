Drop Off Site For Disaster Relief Donations Opens In Arkoma

Posted 3:49 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, May 30, 2019

ARKOMA, Okla. (KFSM) — Those looking to donate items to flood victims can now do so in Arkoma.

The Town of Arkoma Emergency Management along with the First Baptist Church of Arkoma has opened a donation drop off center at the First Baptist Church located at 200 Sicard Avenue.

Flood relief donations can be dropped off 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arkoma Emergency Management will give updates on additional time on its Facebook page.

General items that are needed include:

Clothing

  • New is preferred, but lightly used clothing in good condition can be accepted
  • New socks and underwear

Food items

  • Non-perishable canned or dried food
  • Hand-operated can openers

Personal care items

  • Bar soap
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo
  • Feminine care products

Cleaning supplies

  • Bleach
  • Dish soap
  • Cleaning rags
  • Detergent
  • Disinfectant
  • Mops
  • Brooms
  • Plastic Buckets
  • Scrub brushes

Baby products

  • Diapers
  • Wets wipes
  • Diaper disposal bags
  • Baby care products
  • Baby powder
  • Baby shampoo
  • New baby blankets
  • (No formula please)

Bedding items (NEW)

  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags

Linens

  • Towels
  • Washcloths

Cleanup and rebuilding supplies

  • Plastic tarps
  • Large plastic totes
  • Boxes
  • Work gloves
  • Dust masks
  • Shovels
  • Rakes
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.