Flash Flooding Briefly Closed Road To Lavaca; National Guard Opens Fort Chaffee Road For Detour

LAVACA (KFSM) — Flash flooding closed part of Highway 96 into Lavaca for several hours on Thursday morning (May 30) before it was reopened about 7 a.m.

Highway 96 at South River Road north of Highway 22 was closed before 6 a.m., the police department announced in a Facebook post.

Those coming from Charleston or Bloomer could still use Highway 22 and go up Highway 255 into Lavaca.

Even with the highway back open, the closing of Highway 255 around Central City has made the journey from the west tricky.

To make it easier, the Arkansas National Guard has opened access to Fort Smith Boulevard through Fort Chaffee for people to reach Lavaca. Drivers take First Avenue south to Fort Smith Boulevard, then drive east on Fort Smith Boulevard to Highway 96. Drivers can then go north to Highway 22, then east to Highway 255, which is still open.

The National Guard warns that Fort Smith Boulevard is a gravel road made for military vehicles, and vehicles with low clearance may find the road difficult to navigate in its current condition. The road’s speed limit is 25 miles per hour, and drivers are urged not to deviate from the route due to restricted access elsewhere on the base.