Madison County Seizure Nets Guns, Drugs And Sex Offender

HINDSVILLE (KFSM) — Madison County sheriff’s deputies arrested six people after a search warrant at a home Wednesday (May 29) revealed a cache of guns, illegal drugs and an unregistered sex offender living at the property.

Deputies searched the property and two campers around 4 p.m. in Hindsville, where they found bags containing methamphetamine, pipes with methamphetamine residue, pipes with marijuana residue, syringes, digital scales with residue, bags containing marijuana, LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms, unused baggies, and firearms — of which was reported stolen from Springdale.

Those arrested include:

Randy Fairbanks, 60, Hindsville

Douglas Paschal, 50, Hindsville

Guy Holmes, 53, of Eureka Springs

Donny Wall, 32, of Madison County

Jason Smith, 40, of Hindsville

Chase McNamara, 26, of Huntsville

Fairbanks, a sex offender, is accused of failing to notify authorities about changing his address earlier this year. He was convicted in 1997 in Benton County for first-degree sexual abuse.

All six men were being held Thursday (May 30) at the Washington County Detention Center.