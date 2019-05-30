Madison County Seizure Nets Guns, Drugs And Sex Offender

HINDSVILLE (KFSM) — Madison County sheriff’s deputies arrested six people after a search warrant at a home Wednesday (May 29) revealed a cache of guns, illegal drugs and an unregistered sex offender living at the property.
Deputies searched the property and two campers around 4 p.m. in Hindsville, where they found bags containing methamphetamine, pipes with methamphetamine residue, pipes with marijuana residue, syringes, digital scales with residue, bags containing marijuana, LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms, unused baggies, and firearms — of which was reported stolen from Springdale.
Those arrested include:
- Randy Fairbanks, 60, Hindsville
- Douglas Paschal, 50, Hindsville
- Guy Holmes, 53, of Eureka Springs
- Donny Wall, 32, of Madison County
- Jason Smith, 40, of Hindsville
- Chase McNamara, 26, of Huntsville
Fairbanks, a sex offender, is accused of failing to notify authorities about changing his address earlier this year. He was convicted in 1997 in Benton County for first-degree sexual abuse.
All six men were being held Thursday (May 30) at the Washington County Detention Center.