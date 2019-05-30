Neighbors In Lavaca Stepping Up To Help Each Other During Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAVACA, Ark. (KFSM) — People living in Lavaca, a small community just a few miles east of Fort Smith, are pitching in to help each other during the historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

With several roads still blocked off because of flooding getting in and out of Lavaca isn't easy. Community members are helping out by opening a food pantry at the First Baptist Church.

"We're not over this yet. We haven't gotten to the end of it yet, and we're prepared, and this community will come together. We will do what we got to do for each other," said Frog Jennings.

Jennings has lived in Lavaca for a decade. She says since they have a creek on either side of her house she prepared for the flooding last week. She told 5NEWS while her family stayed dry others weren't so lucky.

"Just to stand around and look at the devastation we are going through...it's really impacted a lot of people. I'm neighbors with a lot of friends, I have a lot of friends in this town and to see that their crops are gone. The bottoms are gone. Peoples houses are gone," Jennings said.

Stephanie Hubbard and her husband opened a food pantry in Lavaca several years ago and knew they needed to do more to make sure no one goes hungry, so they opened a food back at First Baptist Church.

"We already know there is a need here without the flooding and without the storms but to see this impact the whole Community is very humbling and very heartbreaking because these are our neighbors and these are our families here," Hubbard told 5NEWS.

Jennings has been helping deliver meals to people who can't leave their homes. She says she's happy she can get out and help her neighbors.

"I've cried, I`m sure a lot of people have cried, but it`s just the devastation. It's a nightmare but this town, we`re small, we'll come together, we'll lock arms and we ain't going down without a fight. We will rebuild, and we'll be stronger than what we were," Jennings said.

The food bank at First Baptist Church in Lavaca will keep handing out food and delivering to those in need until they run out. All the food being handed out is thanks to the River Valley Food Bank.