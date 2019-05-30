× Ozark Butterball Plant Closed Due To High Water, Plant Not Impacted By Flooding

OZARK (KFSM) — The Butterball plant is Ozark is closed Thursday (May 30) because of high water, but the plant itself hasn’t been impacted by the historic flooding affecting the River Valley.

A company spokeswoman said officials are “evaluating conditions day-by-day and making the call to close or open the plant with the safety of plant employees traveling to and from work top of mind.”

The Arkansas River crested at just under 40 feet Wednesday, passing the all-time highest level of 38.1 feet set in May 1945.

The river will crest again around midnight Thursday into Friday at 40.5 feet, according to new National Weather Service projections. This total includes rainfall expected in the next 18 hours.

Rain will continue to end this morning from west to east with a nice afternoon expected. Next rain chances arrive this weekend into this week.