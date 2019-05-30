Residents Evacuate As Dardanelle Levee Expected To Breach Soon

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KATV) — Yell County Judge Mark Thone says the Dardanelle Levee near Holla Bend will breach in the near future.
Thone says that everyone in the area needs to evacuate immediately.
Those in the city of Dardanelle are okay for the time being, but impacts in the future are possible, said Thone.
