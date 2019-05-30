× Rogers Police Believe Missing Girl Could Be In Fayetteville

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are still looking for a 7-year-old girl last seen getting off the bus in the 1600 block of West Persimmon Street.

Audrey Grantham was with her non-custodial mother, Miranda Turner, and the pair haven’t been seen since May 22.

Police believe they could be in the Fayetteville area.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Rogers police at 479-636-4141.

Police said Audrey has no known medical conditions. She is about four feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Turner, 24, is 5-foot-1 with blonde and black hair.

Turner pleaded guilty in 2017 to two counts of third-degree domestic battery.

She was given a year of probation and ordered to attend anger management classes.