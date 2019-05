FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for two suspects they say stole almost $5,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret.

Fort Smith police say the theft took place on May 14 at the Victoria’s Secret in Central Mall.

If you have any information about the suspects, you’re asked to call police at 479-709-5100 or Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.