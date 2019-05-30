× Teen Killed, Three Others Injured In Poteau Wreck

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — One teen is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed underneath the Cavanal Scenic Expressway on Wednesday (May 29).

A 17-year-old boy from Spiro was pronounced dead at the scene on Witteville Drive, where police believe a 2010 Honda Civic 4 Door struck an underpass support structure curb.

The impact caused the vehicle to travel another 53 feet until the passenger side collided with a large, concrete bridge support pillar, according to Poteau police.

The driver, Logan Carroll, 18, of Bokoshe and another 17-year-old passenger from Poteau, were both taken to Baptist Health Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith with “incapacitating injuries,” according to police.

A third passenger, Dyan Owens, 18, of Shady Point, was taken to Mercy Fort Smith with a fracture injury.

Alcohol may have contributed to the crash. Police said they found open containers of liquor inside the car.

Police have taken a blood sample from the driver and results are pending.