Teen Killed, Three Others Injured In Poteau Wreck

Posted 11:46 am, May 30, 2019, by

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — One teen is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed underneath the Cavanal Scenic Expressway on Wednesday (May 29).

A 17-year-old boy from Spiro was pronounced dead at the scene on Witteville Drive, where police believe a 2010 Honda Civic 4 Door struck an underpass support structure curb.

The impact caused the vehicle to travel another 53 feet until the passenger side collided with a large, concrete bridge support pillar, according to Poteau police.

The driver, Logan Carroll, 18, of Bokoshe and another 17-year-old passenger from Poteau, were both taken to Baptist Health Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith with “incapacitating injuries,” according to police.

A third passenger, Dyan Owens, 18, of Shady Point, was taken to Mercy Fort Smith with a fracture injury.

Alcohol may have contributed to the crash. Police said they found open containers of liquor inside the car.

Police have taken a blood sample from the driver and results are pending.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.