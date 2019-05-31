× Arkansas Handles Business Against Blue Devils

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There was little concern with the opening round matchup for Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional and then the Razorbacks went out and handled business.

Connor Noland was sharp on the mound and then the offense erupted in the middle innings as the Hogs posted an 11-5 win over Central Connecticut State in the NCAA Tournament opener. Arkansas will face the winner of Friday night’s game between TCU and Cal.

Noland threw 5.1 innings while allowing just one run on two hits and struck out two as he earned the victory. His day was cut short as a trio of errors in the sixth inning saw Central Connecticut plate a run and had two more on base.

Arkansas quickly got the offense going as they manufactured a pair of runs in the second inning then Heston Kjerstad provided the biggest blow of the day, a deep home run over the right-centerfield wall that saw the Hogs take a 3-1 lead.

The Razorbacks then scored three runs in the fifth and tacked on three more in the sixth to build a huge lead.

Kjerstad and Trevor Ezell had the big days for Arkansas each homered, picked up three hits and combined to drive in five.

Arkansas will be back on the field Saturday at 6 p.m. against either the Golden Bears or Horned Frogs.