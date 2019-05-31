Bag With ‘Foul Odor’ Found In Maleah Davis Search In Arkansas

HOUSTON (KTHV) — Derion Vence claims Maleah Davis died in an accident before he dumped the little girl’s body in Arkansas, he allegedly confessed to Quanell X on Friday morning.

The 4-year-old Houston girl has been missing for a month.

Quanell said he spoke with Vence, Maleah’s stepfather, in a downtown Houston jail. Vence allegedly confessed that after the child died he dumped her body along Interstate 30 near Hope, Arkansas.

Houston police investigators confirm to KHOU 11 they are looking into the claim.

Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, investigators said they “found something” in Fulton, Ark. in the search for Maleah’s body, according to CBS Shreveport. Fulton is about 18 miles from Hope.

Sheriff James Singleton with the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department said a black bag with a foul odor was located.

Arkansas Sheriff: We’ve located a black bag with a foul odor, we can’t comment further until we do forensics test. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 31, 2019

Sheriff Singleton said three days ago, a litter crew came through the area near exit 18 off of I-30 eastbound in Fulton. He said one employee noticed a trash bag with blood and worms on it, and supervisors told the employee to leave it alone. Singleton said it is not uncommon for people to leave dead animals in the area.

Singleton said when the crew returned Friday, apparently, the mowing machine hit parts of the bag. He said state police and the FBI will gather evidence from the bag before getting in touch with Houston authorities.

Texas EquuSearch’s Tim Miller said he is heading to Arkansas on a private flight Friday afternoon to help in the search. The sheriff in Hempstead County, near Hope, tells KHOU 11 he is ready to assist Houston authorities in the search.

Eight deputies there are already driving slowly along I-30 searching for a trash bag that Vence allegedly confessed to dumping out of the car alongside the road. The Hempstead County Sheriff said authorities may fly Vence to Arkansas to help them locate the girl’s remains.

Hope, Arkansas is about 325 miles northeast of Houston – about a five-hour drive.

Vence remains in jail at this time, charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the girl’s disappearance.

When Quanell was asked how he got Vence to provide more information in the case, Quanell responded, “two men talking.”

“We had a long conversation,” said Quanell. “We spoke about details surrounding Maleah’s disappearance. We spoke about his relationship with Brittany.”

“One thing he wanted to make clear to me was, what happened to Maleah was an accident,” said Quanell. “He says it was an accident, and he confessed to me where he dumped her body.

Investigators previously said they do not believe Maleah is alive, but they’re still trying to find her body.

Earlier this week, Quanell said he was no longer working with the girl’s mother, Brittany Bowens. Bowens has not been charged or accused in her daughter’s disappearance, but Quanell said he believes she knows what happened to the little girl.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement Tuesday afternoon after learning the new allegations:

Let’s let search teams do what search teams do. We have spoken to the defendant’s lawyer ans there is no agreement. We continue to work with the Houston Police Department to bring justice for Maleah Davis.