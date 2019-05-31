× Bentonville Company Raising Awareness Of Cybersecurity In NWA

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Grit Studios in Bentonville and its founder Rick Webb are working to bring more attention to cybersecurity to Northwest Arkansas because of the global nature of many area businesses.

Webb said cybersecurity is a growing segment in the technology world and the need for defense against attacks has never been greater.

Working with Semperis, a partner with Microsoft and accelerator alumni with offices in San Francisco, New York City and Tel Aviv, Grit Studios hosted its first Hybrid Identity Protection Tech Day in Bentonville on Thursday (May 30).

Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman told Talk Business & Politics he became aware of Northwest Arkansas and the need for more interactions with cybersecurity expertise about eight months ago in meeting with Webb.

Semperis had a booth at the Northwest Arkansas Tech Conference in October but wanted a more intimate setting to connect with technology professionals in the region.

He said he was pleased with Thursday’s turnout that included tech workers from Fortune 500 companies to local high school data science teachers.

