City Of Fort Smith Needing Veterinarians Help With Animals

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Starting tomorrow (June 1) Fort Smith Animal Control Officers will no longer be impounding animals.

Officers will still be on duty and respond to calls, but any animals picked up will not be taken to HOPE Humane Society.

The shelters contract with the city ends tomorrow, meaning they won’t be able to take any more animals.

Mayor George McGill and the Board of Directors were supposed to meet to check out a temporary building for the city, but because of the historic flooding, the event was canceled.

Fort Smith police say they are looking for local veterinarians to step up to help provide services to the animals picked up by officers.

To be fair, the police department will be creating a “rotation log” for those willing to provide their services in an on call basis.

Interested licensed vets who practice within Fort Smith City limits can contact Lt. Steven Krumm of the FSPD at 479-709-5016 or email at Stephen.Krumm@fortsmithpd.org.

In the meantime, HOPE Humane Society will have to be empty by mid-July.