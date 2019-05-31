× Les Miserables Coming To Walmart Arts Center In June

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Les Misérables, the enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption, is coming to the Walton Arts Center for eight performances in June.

Tickets start at $61 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Patrons also can get reserved parking for $7 when they purchase their show tickets.

SHOW TIMES:

Tuesday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 20 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m.

Along with the Oscar‐winning movie, Les Misérables has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 45 countries, 350 cities and in 22 languages.

Les Misérables originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on 1985, and today has won over 140 major theater awards including eight Tonys and five Drama Desk Awards.