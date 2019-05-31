× Police: No Injuries In Fayetteville Apartment Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested a Fayetteville man for reportedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex on Thursday (May 30) night.

Lavan Hernton, 58, was arrested in connection with committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, possessing of a firearm by certain persons and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The woman said she and Hernton were aruging outside her apartment on Jewell Road when Hernton left around 8:20 p.m., according to an arrest report.

She said he came back angry and opened fire. No one was hurt, but police found bullet holes inside the apartment and in a nearby fence.

Another woman said she saw Hernton shoot at the building because she and her children were outside playing.

Another witness said someone from the apartment returned fire at Hernton, according to the report.

While being taken into custody, Hernton told officers “he was only shooting because someone shot at him.”

Hernton has a past conviction for attempted murder. He pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court in 2009 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Hernton was being held Friday (May 31) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.