Portion Of Road In Bella Vista Closing As Widening Continues

BELL A VISTA (KFSM) — A portion of East Plentywood Road will close next week as a road project there continues.

East Plentywood Road from West McNelly Road to Valley View Road will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday (June 3) and continuing to 3:30 p.m. It will be closed during the same hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

The closure is part of Benton County’s project to widen East Plentywood Road at the intersection of West McNelly Road to line up with the new Spanker Creek Bridge. The widening is expected to greatly improve safety for drivers at the intersection.

Dates and times of the closure will depend on weather.

A detour map is below.