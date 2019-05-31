SEC Modifying Conference Alcohol Policy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The SEC announced Friday (May 31) changes to its constraint on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletics events.

Each institution in the conference now has the right to determine the possibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletic venues.

Kevin Trainor with the University of Arkansas, says no decision has been made by the university whether it will be implementing the sale of alcoholic drinks in public areas of its athletics’ venues.

The revised policy was adopted by the presidents and chancellors at the 2019 SEC Spring Meeting.

Under the new policy, sales of alcohol in public seating areas will be limited to beer and wine. Each institution will be required to start a server training program for staff.

“SEC member institutions now have an opportunity to provide an amenity that is already readily available at many collegiate and professional sports events as well as other entertainment venues,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “The revised policy allows for institutions to increase game day options for fans, while also providing a framework of guidelines and educational programming regarding responsible consumption. In many cases across the nation, schools that initiated alcohol sales throughout the venue, saw declines in the number of alcohol-related incidents at their games. With the adoption of the revised policy, Razorback Athletics will work with the appropriate members of our campus community to explore the possible addition of this new amenity for future events to be held in our venues.”

The policy goes into effect August 1, 2019, and does not impact suites, clubs or privately licensed areas, where alcoholic beverages area already permitted under SEC regulations.