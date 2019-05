Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The schedule for semester exams for Fort Smith Public Schools has been changed to accommodate students who were dismissed last week because of flooding.

Students who want to take one or more optional final exams may do so at their school on Monday, June 10 or Tuesday, June 18 during normal school hours.

These optional exams will be scored and added to a student's grade. If students don't want to take these optional exams their current grades will be posted.