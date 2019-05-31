× TCU Crushes Cal, Horned Frogs To Face Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – TCU made a bold move by not starting staff ace Nick Lodolo in the regional opener on Friday against Cal but it paid off.

The Horned Frogs scored six runs in the sixth inning to blow open a tight game as they handled Cal 13-2 to move into the winner’s bracket of the Fayetteville Regional.

TCU will face Arkansas at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday as both teams will have their ace available. The Razorbacks will throw Isaiah Campbell.

Hunter Wolfe picked up three hits and drove in three runs for TCU while Johnny Rizer also drove in three runs for the Horned Frogs.

Cal will face Central Connecticut State at noon in an elimination game.