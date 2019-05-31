× UA Says Online Graduates Climb To 357, New Programs Coming In Fall

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The number of University of Arkansas students who graduated from online degree programs reached an all-time high of 357 students in May, the school reported on Thursday (May 30).

Officials said they expect the trend to continue after nine new online programs launch in fall 2019.

The number of graduates in May represents an increase of 78.5% from the 200 online students who graduated in May 2015.

The UA will offer nine new online programs in fall 2019, including masters of education in Community College Leadership and Educational Equity.

