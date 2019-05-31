Van Buren’s Field Of Dreams Impacted By Historic Flood

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Due to historic flooding, parts of Van Buren have been under water for more than a week now including the Field of Dreams.

The road leading up to the Field of Dreams has been closed since last week and will remain that way until flood waters recede, which could take several days.

According to the Van Buren Parks Department Manager Paul Dunn, three buildings are almost completely under water. He says only the roof is visible right now.

Up to this point they have been unable to get inside to assess the damage.

Dunn says the closure hasn’t hurt most of the city but the boys and girls club has been impacted.

“Our boys and girls club. They’re the ones that play on these fields and fortunately, they have been able to find another place to finish their season,” Dunn said. “We were about halfway through our season when this happened, but they are able to continue at another facility.”

Once the flood water recedes, a structural engineer will be brought in to see if the structures need to be reinforced or rebuilt. No decisions have been made at this time.

This is the first time the field of dreams has been impacted by major flooding. Back in 2015, it faced similar challenges.