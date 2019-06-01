× Campbell Dominant As Arkansas Tops TCU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Nick Lodolo came into Saturday’s regional matchup with Arkansas as the pitcher who draws the interest of pro scouts but he was outdueled by the Arkansas ace.

Isaiah Campbell was even better as he threw eight innings while striking out eight and allowed just one run as he led the Razorbacks to a 3-1 win.

Arkansas is now in the regional final and must be beaten twice to prevent the Hogs from going to the Super Regional for the second straight season. TCU will face Central Connecticut State at 12 p.m. in an elimination game.

Lodolo was pulled after five innings when Heston Kjerstad led off the sixth with a single. He eventually came around to score as Casey Opitz drove in a pair with a single to center. Opitz later scored on a Trevor Ezell double as Arkansas opened up a three run lead. Lodolo is expected to be a top-10 pick in Monday’s MLB Draft.

From that point, it was all about Campbell. TCU did not have a runner reach scoring position until the seventh. Campbell is now 11-1 on the season and lowered his season ERA to 2.27.

Matt Cronin came on to close out the game and picked up his 12th save of the season.