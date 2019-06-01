× Game Day Blog: Hogs & Frogs Clash Tonight Inside Baum-Walker

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The national media voiced their displeasure with TCU being selected as the last team into the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament and the Horned Frogs played like a team that was being doubted.

TCU crushed California 13-2 on Friday night to set up a date with Arkansas in the winner’s bracket of the Fayetteville Regional.

The Horned Frogs and Hogs both saved their aces in the first game so tonight’s pitching match up should be a good one. Isaiah Campbell will start for the Razorbacks as he has a 10-1 record with a 2.37 ERA and has struck out 100 batters while walking just 18. TCU will counter with Nick Lodolo who has a 6-5 record with a 2.48 ERA with 125 strikeouts in just 98 innings pitched. Lodolo, a 6-foot-6 left-hander, is projected to be selected in the first 10 picks in Monday’s Major League Baseball draft.

