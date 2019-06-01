Greenwood Rescue Crews Searching For Missing Boater

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Rescue crews from Greenwood police, fire, Fort Smith fire, the Sebastian County Sheriff and Game and Fish are at Lake Jack Nolen searching for a missing boater.

Crews are set up at the main dock of the lake with at several boats in the water.

Police have not identified the missing boater, who they say was an elderly man who fell into the water, and are still gathering details.

Fort Smith Fire Department confirms they are deploying a recovery dive team from station #1 to Greenwood.

A second person on the boat called in the missing boater.