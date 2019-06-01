June: More Above-Average Rain Expected

May proved to be stormy and a soaker. What about June?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUNE PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Another round of above-average rainfall could set up over Oklahoma and western Arkansas this month. Most likely it will be less but an extra inch above the normal ~5" we usually get is possible.

JUNE TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Thanks to additional clouds from more rain, we may end the month below-normal.

JUNE DAYLIGHT

June has the Summer Solstice! On June 21st we stop gaining daylight and begin losing it. The first half of the month we'll gain ~9 minutes and at the end of the month we will lose ~2 minutes.

JUNE AVERAGES

To put the forecasts into perspective, we usually get around 5 inches of rainfall for the month of July. In addition, Northwest Arkansas will have average highs ending up in the upper 80s while the River Valley's afternoon highs should average to the low 90s.

-Matt