At 3AM Sunday, the Arkansas River finally dropped below 40 feet at the Fort Smith – Van Buren gauge, dropping at a pace of 1/2 inch per hour. The pace may quicken the next few days.

The next critical level to fall under is 38 feet, the level that shut down the Garrison Avenue bridge east and west between Fort Smith and eastern Oklahoma (Moffett). It is expected to fall under 38 feet by Monday morning.

-Matt