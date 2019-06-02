Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Pilot And Helicopter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they’re looking for a missing helicopter and its pilot.

The helicopter was used to give tour rides at the Back Woods music festival currently happening at Mulberry Mountain, up Highway 23 north of Ozark.

The sheriff said the pilot was due back at the site over an hour ago but did not show up as scheduled.

A rescue team and deputies are currently searching for the pilot and helicopter.

Investigators said they do not know if the helicopter crashed, made an emergency landing or if the pilot got lost.

It is unclear if there were passengers onboard at this time.

