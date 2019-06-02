Isolated Storm Sunday Afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An isolated storm is possible Sunday afternoon. They will remain scattered in nature so only 20-30% of the area may see a shower.

TIMING

The best time to watch for a storm will be from 1PM to 8PM. It will not storm the entire time during that window. More storms arrive by Monday.

A Level 1 (Marginal) Severe Risk is in place for the River Valley. The strongest storm that pops up in the region could have some small hail and gusty winds.

Rain chances ramp up this upcoming week. By Thursday night, expect 1.5 - 3 inches to fall.

-Matt