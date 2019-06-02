× Life Church And Convoy Of Hope Handing Out Supplies In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Life Church of Fort Smith along with Convoy of Hope is handing out supplies to those affected by the flooding of the Arkansas River.

The event will continue until 6 p.m. at Life Church behind the Kelley Highway Walmart.

Those in need can find cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, toiletries and more at the event.

Volunteers say if you bring a truck, they can load enough supplies for your entire neighborhood if it’s been affected by the flooding.

They have many supplies available to those who need help.

If you cannot make it before 6 p.m., you can contact Life Church at a later date for help.