North Little Rock Residents Evacuate As Water Surrounds Neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Houses in North Little Rock are underwater as the banks of the Arkansas River spill over into neighborhoods. Sandbags are often no match for the rising floods. Others are evacuating, fearing the water could spill into their homes.

“We’ve lived here for 12 years. Never been like this,” said Larry Campbell as he packed up his belongings into the back of a truck. “It’s tough. It’s really tough.”