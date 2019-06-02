× Razorbacks Handle TCU As They Punch Ticket To Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It was a case of deja vu for Arkansas and TCU in the regional tournament. And that’s a good thing for the Razorbacks.

For the second time in as many days, the Razorbacks’ pitching staff was sharp and kept the Horned Frogs off balance and that was good enough for a 6-0 win as Arkansas punched their ticket to the super regional.

Reaching the round of 16 is nothing new for Arkansas but for the first time in school history the Hogs are headed to the super regional on consecutive seasons. The Razorbacks will face Ole Miss in the super regional with the dates and game times yet to be announced.

Unlike Saturday’s meeting, Arkansas wasted little time getting the offense going as Dominic Fletcher drove in a pair with a double in the first. Jack Kenley followed with a run scoring double to put TCU in a 3-0 hole.

Freshman Patrick Wicklander was effective on the mound for Arkansas as he threw five scoreless innings while striking out seven and issued just one walk.

Matt Goodheart added to the Razorbacks’ lead in the fifth as he belted a two-run homer. Kenley added his second RBI of the night with a single to center in the eighth.