FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith and Arkansas State Police have released a silver alert for 61-year-old Bobby Simmons of Fort Smith.

Simmons stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs almost 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The report states that he was last known to be at 615 N 19th St. near Harbor House.

No description of clothing or possible vehicle is given.