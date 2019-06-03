× Arkansas Football Schedules Three-Game Series With Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the first time since 1998, Arkansas and Memphis are set to meet in football.

The Razorbacks and Tigers scheduled a three-game series beginning in 2025 and spanning four seasons.

The opening game is on September 20, 2025 at Memphis, with the final two meetings coming in Fayetteville on September 19, 2026 and September 9, 2028.

“I am excited for our fans throughout Arkansas and extending into Memphis that this series has come to fruition,” Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “Based on the proximity of the two institutions and their respective fan bases, I believe these games will generate tremendous interest. I want to thank Allie Prescott for his efforts and diligence to finalize the agreement that Tom Bowen and I began discussing a few months ago.”

Arkansas trails in the all-time head-to-head series 3-2. All five matchups came in the 1990s and both Razorback wins coming away from Fayetteville.

Date Location Result Series September 26, 1992 Memphis, TN 22-6 Memphis 1-0 MEM September 25, 1993 Little Rock, AR 6-0 Memphis 2-0 MEM September 24, 1994 Memphis, TN 16-15 Memphis 3-0 MEM September 23, 1995 Little Rock, AR 27-20 Arkansas 3-1 MEM October 10, 1998 Memphis, TN 23-9 Arkansas 3-2 MEM

For the 2025 season, Arkansas now has two non-conference opponents locked down with the other being Notre Dame.