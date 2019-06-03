× Dominic Fletcher Drafted By Diamondbacks In 2nd Round

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–After a memorable three years highlighted by countless defensive gems in center field, Dominic Fletcher heard his name called in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The junior from Cypress, California was selected by the Diamondbacks with the 75th overall pick in the draft’s Competitive Balance Round B, at the tail end of the 2nd round.

Fletcher has started 185 of 189 career games for the Razorbacks and has cemented himself as a fixture in the middle of the batting order.

Dominic Fletcher AVG H RBI R HR XBH OB% E Freshman (2017) .291 64 37 44 12 20 .356 3 Sophomore (2018) .288 77 49 43 10 27 .338 4 Junior (2019) .312 77 56 51 10 33 .378 2

Fletcher was named to the All-Tournament team at the College World Series along with making the SEC’s defensive team. In his first year with the Diamond Hogs, Fletcher was named a freshman All-American by both Baseball America and NCBWA.

Dominic’s brother David plays professionally for the Los Angeles Angels.