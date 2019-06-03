Fake Checks Mailed To Johnson County Resident; Police Warn About Scam

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that has targeted one resident’s mailbox.

The victim brought two fake checks totaling almost $2,000 each to the sheriff’s office after receiving them in the mail. The unsolicited checks also came with instructions on how to cash each check.

If the checks had been deposited the victim would have been liable for the amount “deposited” after the checks did not clear.

Police say this was not an internet scam, citing the victim does not have internet and are asking anyone who has received a similar piece of mail to contact the department.