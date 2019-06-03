Fort Smith Police Searching For Boot-Switching Buckaroo

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a call on Saturday (June 1) regarding a theft at Cavender’s.

Employees reported a white male left in a pair of boots he did not have on when he entered.

Instead, they said, he swapped them for the black tennis shoes he had on when he came in, fabricated a story about leaving his money outside, and took off on a silver motorcycle with a bug shield and black saddle bags.

The suspect left the boots’ tags and his old shoes in the back of the store.

If you have any information, please contact Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or the Fort Smith Police Department at (479)-709-5100 and ask for the detective bureau.