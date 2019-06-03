‘Ghost Adventures’ Season Premiere Features Crescent Hotel In Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) — Fans of The Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” are in for a treat — the season premiere takes place at a local hotel.

Zak, Aaron and the crew will visit the 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa during the season premiere of the paranormal investigation show. The episode premieres this Saturday (June 8) at 8 p.m.

To celebrate the event, the Crescent will hold a watch party in the hotel’s Conservatory. The watch party is free and open to the public.

Prior to the watch party, the hotel will offer tours beginning at 7 p.m. to the dig site where Norman Baker’s bottles were found as part of a recent archaeological dig.

You can see a preview of the new season of “Ghost Adventures” on their Facebook page.

