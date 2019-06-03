× Isaiah Campbell Drafted 76th Overall By Seattle

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KFSM)–The Los Angeles Angels took a shot at Isaiah Campbell in the 24th round of last June’s MLB Draft. But the Olathe, Kansas native came back to school and raised his stock.

On Monday night, Campbell was drafted in the 2nd round’s Competitive Balance section with the 76th pick of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Mariners.

Campbell was taken one pick after teammate Dominic Fletcher.

Campbell entered the season as Arkansas’s Friday night starter and heads to the next level after a memorable, still in progress season as the Razorback ace.

Isaiah Campbell W-L ERA IP H ER BB K Freshman (2016) 3-1 3.69 31.2 31 13 11 23 Sophomore (2017) 0-0 40.50 0.2 3 3 1 1 Redshirt Sophomore (2018) 4-6 4.17 58.1 59 27 26 60 Redshirt Junior (2019) 11-1 2.27 103 77 26 19 108

The redshirt junior turned in perhaps his best career outing against TCU in the 2019 Fayetteville Regional. Campbell tossed eight innings of one run baseball, fanning eight TCU batters to just one walk.

Campbell was named a 2nd team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after the season. The Razorbacks host Ole Miss in the Fayetteville Super Regional this weekend.