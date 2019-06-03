× Lake Fayetteville Algae Levels Return To Normal

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Residents no longer need to take precaution when using Lake Fayetteville after recent water samples showed an abundance of potentially harmful algae.

The city of Fayetteville issued a warning last month after University of Arkansas students found higher than normal levels of microcystin, an algae toxin released during decay of some algae types when present in a large group (called a “bloom”), according to a news release.

The students found the algae was present in 11 micrograms per liter (ug/L), which was just above the advisory level of 10 ug/L. More recent samples show the lake’s microsystin levles are 1.7 ug/L, according to the release.

The spring’s heavy and frequent rainstorms combined with the lake’s nutrient levels and recent warm temperatures have sped up the rapid growth of algae, creating an algae bloom, officials said in May.

The rain washes landscaping fertilizers, which contain nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous, downstream into the lake.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says there are relatively few documented cases of severe human health effects.

If inhalation or ingestion occurs by a human or pet – watch for symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, rash, irritated eyes, seizures, breathing problems or other unexplained illness and contact a doctor or veterinarian.

City officials remind residents and businesses to be aware of materials such as fertilizers, petroleum products, detergents, etc. that rain washes into our natural waterways and infrastructure.

Learn more stormwater management and water quality at the City’s website here.