One Injured, Three Dead In Helicopter Crash At Music Festival

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — One person survived and three people died Sunday when a sightseeing helicopter crashed at a music festival.

Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police said the state police secured the crash scene while rescue personnel recovered one survivor. Details on that person’s injuries or current condition were not released.

Officials confirmed Monday (June 3) that three passengers and the pilot were on board a tour ride at the Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain when the helicopter crashed not far from the landing site. It was not released if the survivor was the pilot or one of the passengers.

The helicopter was from Tulsa County Helicopters and was being used to give customers a bird’s eye view of the music festival, taking place on Highway 23 North in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said Sunday (June 2) that the pilot was due back about 7 p.m. but did not show up as scheduled.

The wreckage was found about 8 p.m., investigators said.