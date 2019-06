GREENLAND (KFSM) — Talk about a rough way to start a vacation.

A recreational vehicle being towed by a Dodge pickup caught fire on the shoulder of Interstate 49 northbound, causing the interstate to be closed while firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire happened about mile marker 56, just south of the Greenland exit, about noon on Monday (June 3). The inside lane of the interstate was reopened about 12:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported.