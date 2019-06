Scattered storms will continue to swing through Oklahoma and Arkansas throughout Monday afternoon and evening. Some could turn severe.

THREATS

All storms will have pockets of heavy rain and some lightning. A few of the stronger ones could also have 1″ hail and gusty winds near 60 MPH.

TIMING

NOW-9PM

After sunset and civil twilight, the majority of these storms will start to fade away. There is a slim chance for an isolated storm tonight.

Futurecast 5PM

