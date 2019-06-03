× Free Summer Lunches, Breakfasts Offered In Local School Districts

(KFSM) — Fort Smith and Fayetteville kick off their summer lunch programs today for students in need of a meal during the week.

Fayetteville’s summer lunch program runs today (June 3) through Aug. 6 Monday through Friday, except for July 4. The meals are free for anyone 18 and younger. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.60.

Children and adult meals will be served at Holt Middle School, 2365 N. Rupple Road, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Children’s meals only will also be served at three mobile sites:

American Legion, Post 27 parking lot at 1195 Curtis Avenue, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Yvonne Richardson Community Center, 240 E. Rock Street, 11:30 a.m.-noon

Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Menus are available on the Fayetteville Public Schools website.

In Fort Smith, those 18 or younger can have a free breakfast and lunch each weekday. Adults can have breakfast for $2.50 or lunch for $4. Meals are served starting today and continuing through Aug. 1, except for July 4.

Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m.-9 a.m., and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The meals are available at the following locations:

Ballman Elementary, 2601 South Q Street

Barling Elementary, 1400 D Street, Barling

Beard Elementary, 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Carnall Elementary, 2524 South Tulsa Street

Fairview Elementary, 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard Elementary, 1301 North 8th Street

Morrison Elementary, 3415 Newlon Road

Pike Elementary, 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling Elementary, 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede Elementary, 4291 North O Street

Tilles Elementary, 815 North 16th Street

More information is available on the Entertainment Fort Smith site.