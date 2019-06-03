Free Summer Lunches, Breakfasts Offered In Local School Districts

Posted 4:56 am, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00AM, June 3, 2019

(KFSM) — Fort Smith and Fayetteville kick off their summer lunch programs today for students in need of a meal during the week.

Fayetteville’s summer lunch program runs today (June 3) through Aug. 6 Monday through Friday, except for July 4. The meals are free for anyone 18 and younger. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.60.

Children and adult meals will be served at Holt Middle School, 2365 N. Rupple Road, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Children’s meals only will also be served at three mobile sites:

  • American Legion, Post 27 parking lot at 1195 Curtis Avenue, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Yvonne Richardson Community Center, 240 E. Rock Street, 11:30 a.m.-noon
  • Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Menus are available on the Fayetteville Public Schools website.

In Fort Smith, those 18 or younger can have a free breakfast and lunch each weekday. Adults can have breakfast for $2.50 or lunch for $4. Meals are served starting today and continuing through Aug. 1, except for July 4.

Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m.-9 a.m., and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The meals are available at the following locations:

  • Ballman Elementary, 2601 South Q Street
  • Barling Elementary, 1400 D Street, Barling
  • Beard Elementary, 1600 Cavanaugh Road
  • Carnall Elementary, 2524 South Tulsa Street
  • Fairview Elementary, 2400 South Dallas Street
  • Howard Elementary, 1301 North 8th Street
  • Morrison Elementary, 3415 Newlon Road
  • Pike Elementary, 4111 Park Avenue
  • Spradling Elementary, 4949 Spradling Avenue
  • Sunnymede Elementary, 4291 North O Street
  • Tilles Elementary, 815 North 16th Street

More information is available on the Entertainment Fort Smith site.

