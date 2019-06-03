Free Summer Lunches, Breakfasts Offered In Local School Districts
(KFSM) — Fort Smith and Fayetteville kick off their summer lunch programs today for students in need of a meal during the week.
Fayetteville’s summer lunch program runs today (June 3) through Aug. 6 Monday through Friday, except for July 4. The meals are free for anyone 18 and younger. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.60.
Children and adult meals will be served at Holt Middle School, 2365 N. Rupple Road, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. Children’s meals only will also be served at three mobile sites:
- American Legion, Post 27 parking lot at 1195 Curtis Avenue, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Yvonne Richardson Community Center, 240 E. Rock Street, 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
Menus are available on the Fayetteville Public Schools website.
In Fort Smith, those 18 or younger can have a free breakfast and lunch each weekday. Adults can have breakfast for $2.50 or lunch for $4. Meals are served starting today and continuing through Aug. 1, except for July 4.
Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m.-9 a.m., and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The meals are available at the following locations:
- Ballman Elementary, 2601 South Q Street
- Barling Elementary, 1400 D Street, Barling
- Beard Elementary, 1600 Cavanaugh Road
- Carnall Elementary, 2524 South Tulsa Street
- Fairview Elementary, 2400 South Dallas Street
- Howard Elementary, 1301 North 8th Street
- Morrison Elementary, 3415 Newlon Road
- Pike Elementary, 4111 Park Avenue
- Spradling Elementary, 4949 Spradling Avenue
- Sunnymede Elementary, 4291 North O Street
- Tilles Elementary, 815 North 16th Street
More information is available on the Entertainment Fort Smith site.