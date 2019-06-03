The Body Of Another Transgender Woman Found In Dallas

(CNN) — Dallas police said the body of a transgender woman was recovered from a lake over the weekend, less than a month after another transgender woman was killed in the city.

The latest death is being treated as a homicide, police said, making it the fourth case of violence against a transgender person in the past seven months that Dallas police are investigating.

More details are expected in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The department gave no immediate indication that the latest homicide is connected to the death of Muhlaysia Booker, a 22-year-old transgender woman who was found shot to death on May 18.

In a press conference last week, Dallas police Maj. Vincent Weddington said the department is investigating possible links between Booker’s slaying, the death of another transgender woman in October, and an assault on a transgender woman in April.

The department is considering possible hate crime charges in each of the cases, Weddington said, although Texas’ hate crime statute does not include protections for transgender individuals.

Community leaders and elected officials joined Booker’s family and friends in celebrating her life in a funeral last week.

Her death just five weeks after she was assaulted by a mob drew attention to the pattern of violence against transgender women of color. It also renewed police’s interest in the other cases involving transgender people in Dallas.