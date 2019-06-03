Tickets For Super Regional At Baum-Walker Stadium Sold Out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Less than 10 hours after going on sale, all reserved and Hog Pen general admission tickets for the NCAA Super Regional between Arkansas and Ole Miss have been sold out.

Arkansas (44-17) clinched its spot in its eighth NCAA Super Regional in school history last night with a 6-0 shutout of TCU and will now face SEC foe Ole Miss (40-25) in a best-of-three series this weekend for a spot in the College World Series.

Game dates and start times, as well as television networks, will be determined Tuesday (June 4) morning after all regionals have completed.

A small allotment of general admission tickets in the Hog Pen has been reserved exclusively for University of Arkansas students and may be purchased for $20 on a first come, first serve basis starting on Wednesday (June 5). Students are limited to one ticket per person and they will be available online as well as at the Razorback Ticket Office.

